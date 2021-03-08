History will be made tomorrow in the garden city of Port Harcourt as the minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare, will commission the Real Madrid Academy.

Rivers State governor, Barrister Nyisom Wike, had invited the minister to unveil the institution last year, but had to be postponed due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Academy will be free to indigenes of Rivers State who will constitute 70 percent of the students, while 30 percent would be opened to other Nigerians across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Academy which is in partnership with Spanish giant Real Madrid FC is meant to nurture future Stars by combining football with academics.

The Real Madrid Football Academy in Port Harcourt was founded in 2019 by the Governor of Rivers State having been given the Franchise to operate by the Real Madrid Foundation in 2019. The main objective of the Academy is to promote football values as a profession in Rivers State and Nigeria.