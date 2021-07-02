The minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare in line with the government renewed vigor for grassroots sports development will be at the final of the maiden Dr & Mrs Daniel Olukoya Women Basketball Championship.

According to a statement signed by Godwin Enakhena, director of sports, MFM, the Minister has assured that he will witness the final match on Sunday, July 4, 2021.

The championship is being organised by the MFM General Overseer as part of his support to sports development, engaging the girl child and repositioning them for a better future, kick started on Monday June 28.

Enakhena revealed that eight teams from Ogun, Ondo, Delta, Abuja and Lagos will take part at the maiden edition of the competition which will see the winner smiling to Bank with a cash price of N500, 000, while the first and second runners up will go home with N300, 000 and N200, 000 respectively.

He affirmed that the champion will keep the players busy since the domestic basketball league has not been played since 2019.