Minister of education, Adamu Adamu, is set to inaugurate the governing councils of eight new federal polytechnics and six new colleges of education, as well as the board of the National Senior Secondary Education Commission (NSSEC).

The inauguration, according to the director of information press and public relations, Ben Goong will take place on the 18th and 20th of January, 2022 respectively.

He said the inauguration “is to strengthen governance and administration in the institutions and render their performance more responsive to the expectations of the present administration.”

The new polytechnics are: Federal Polytechnic, Ayede, Oyo State, Federal Polytechnic, Ohodo, Enugu State, Federal Polytechnic, Shendan, Plateau State, Federal Polytechnic Ugep, Cross River State, Federal Polytechnic, Monguno, Borno State, Federal Polytechnic, Wannue, Benue State, Federal Polytechnic, Daura, Katsina State and Federal Polytechnic Kaltungo, Gombe State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new Colleges of Education are: Federal College of Education, Gidan Madi, Sokoto State, Federal College of Education, Jamaare, Bauchi State Federal College of Education, Odugbo, Benue State, Federal College of Education, Isu, Ebonyi State, Federal College of Education, Iwo, Osun State and Federal College of education, Ekiadolor, Edo State.

The chairmen and members of the Governing Councils/Board are to present copies of their Curriculum Vitae and personal identification at 9.00am, on each day, at the venue of the inauguration for accreditation.

ADVERTISEMENT