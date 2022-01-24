Minister of state for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr Ramatu Aliyu, has said the FCT administration will redouble efforts to strengthen routine immunisation structure and primary health care landscape in the FCT.

The minister stated this at the FCT Taskforce meeting on Polio Eradication Initiative and Routine Immunisation for the year 2022 in Abuja.

Aliyu who was represented by the senior special assistant on administration, Prof Muhammad Usman, pointed out that FCTA through the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund was already rehabilitating the primary health care infrastructures, engaging additional health workers, and providing essential medicines to further strengthen the PHC sector.

The minister explained that the measures became necessary in order to adopt relevant strategies on matters of routine immunisation activities.

Aliyu attributed successes recorded in polio eradication to the significant contributions of all parents that complemented government efforts through making their children available for the vaccines in the last seven years.

In his remarks, the mandate secretary, Health and Human Services, Dr Abubakar Tafida, revealed that the secretariat would deploy 1,639 teams in 4 days starting from January 22 to vaccinate 1,165,981 under five.

Tafida, therefore, charged participants to identify numerous challenges facing the immunisation landscape at the FCT area council and find solutions to the challenges.

