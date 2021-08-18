Contrary to claims by the minister of education, Malam Adamu Adamu that over N130 billion in Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) custody is still unutilised, a data obtained from the commission by our correspondent shows the unaccessed funds to be N29billion.

Adamu had at the 65th National Council on Education meeting in Jalingo, Taraba State, lamented the inability of states of the federation to provide their 50 per cent counterpart funds, urging the affected states to prioritise basic education as it is the bedrock for further and continuing education, and too strategic to be ignored.

However, LEADERSHIP found that the total unaccessed matching grant from (2005-2020) as at 17th August, 2021, was N29,383,637,521.72.

The document further showed that only eight states out of the 36 states and the FCT – “Bayelsa, Delta, Jigawa, Kano, Kebbi, Rivers, Zamfara, and Yobe” have been able to access their 2020 UBEC fund.

In the years in question, the commission had disbursed a total of over N500,198,430,904.47.

Similarly, while 25 states were able to access their fund in 2019, Ebonyi, Enugu, Edo, Imo, Niger, Osun, were yet to access their fund, cumulating to about N9,465,087,481.39 lying unaccessed in that year. Meanwhile, UBEC had earmarked 46,770,623,436.51 in the year 2019.