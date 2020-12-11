The minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has unveiled the “Risk Communication And Community Engagement Strategy Document On COVID-19” at the PTF briefing.

At the event, the minister said that “the book I am presenting today is the guide to risk communication and community engagement by the Risk Communication and Community Engagement Pillar and the National Emergency Operation Centre in the NCDC.

“One of the lessons we have learnt from the Coronavirus pandemic is to continue to upgrade not only our health infrastructure across the country, but our readiness to confront such a pandemic whenever it recurs in future.

“As such, this document, even though it was produced in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, can serve as a resource material and repurposed for risk communication and community engagement in the event of any national health emergency in the future.”

He added that “since the advent of the Coronavirus in Nigeria in February 2020, one of the main things that the Nigerian government embarked upon and sustained is public sensitisation on the novel Coronavirus its behaviour, modes of transmission and preventive measures.

“Even before the inauguration of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture and its agencies had created various programmes and devoted air time on their respective platforms to enlighten and educate Nigerians on the pandemic.

“With the inauguration of the PTF by Mr. President, risk communication became one of the integral components of the national response through the Risk Communication and Community Engagement Pillar being led by the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture,” Mohammed said.

… Says 4 States Account For 64% Of Tests

Relatedly, the PTF has said that four states (Lagos, FCT, Rivers and Ogun) account for 64 per cent of all COVID-19 tests conducted so far.

This was revealed by Mustapha at the national briefing of the PTF yesterday.

Giving a breakdown of the COVID-19 tests in Nigeria, he said seven states conducted more than 1,000 tests last week, as testing increased in 17 states.

He further stated that testing declined in 12 states (Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger, Yobe, Borno, Gombe, Bauchi, Plateau, Taraba, Nasarawa, Benue and Anambra).

Giving a summary of the situation pertaining to cases across states in the last one week, Mustapha said cases increased in 23 states, as four states increased from zero cases in the previous week.

“12 states, (Sokoto, Osun, Edo, Nasarawa, Kwara, Delta, Jigawa, Taraba, FCT, Rivers, Kano, Katsina) had 100 per cent increase, which is more than double.

“By implication, the biggest increases (by both absolute count and percentage increase) are FCT, 689 (129%); Kaduna, 365 (86%); and Lagos, 694 (77%).”

He explained that states that have not reported a case in at least one week are Abia, Adamawa, Ebonyi, Cross River, Ondo, Niger and Yobe.

Mustapha noted that the PTF recognised that the testing level was still very low in Nigeria. Last week, the country’s COVID-19 infections witnessed yet another significant increase after a period of low numbers.

“The analysis showed that the 1,607 new confirmed cases is higher than the numbers recorded in the week of November 29 – December 5 when 1,102 cases were recorded,” he said.