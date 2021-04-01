…As new perm sec resumes

BY ABAH ADAH, Abuja

The Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman, has appealed to the Ipetu Ijesa community of Osun State to protect the newly installed transformers in the area from theft and vandalism.

The minister gave the advice when the traditional ruler of Ipetu Ijesa, Oba Samson Adeleke (Ogunbiade III), paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja recently to express gratitude for the benevolent gesture of government in the installation of seven transformers in the community.

According to a statement signed by deputy director, press and public relations in the Ministry of Power, Austin Asoluka, a copy of which was made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday, Oba Adeleke, who was accompanied by his wife and some of his chiefs, while speaking earlier, said he was in Abuja to express his kingdom’s gratitude to the minister and his principal, President Muhammadu Buhari, for the provision of the transformers to boost power supply in the community.

The supply and installation of six 500KVA, 33/0.415KV, one 200KVA, 33/O.415KV, one 200KVA, 33/0.415KV; rehabilitation/clearing of vegetation around existing 50KVA Ijesha 33KV feeder 5KM line, including upgrade of two upriser line with 8A feeder pillar was executed by Messrs Odiagtech Engineering Service Limited.

In another development, the newly deployed Permanent Secretary to the ministry, William Alo, has resumed duty.

In his inaugural address to the management staff of the ministry on Thursday, Alo assured that he would operate an open-door policy and do all he can to move the ministry to a greater height even as he said that he has zero-tolerance for corruption and indolence.