The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Bello, has called for the active and peaceful participation of residents in today’s area council elections.

The minister in a message to FCT residents said since the return to democracy in 1999, the FCT Area council elections had been held every three years leading to the entrenchment of an enduring democratic culture where the wishes of the people have prevailed.

He called on them to maintain this enviable tradition by abiding by all extant rules and regulations peacefully guiding the polls.

The minister said conducting a smooth election is not the responsibility of INEC alone, but also the electorate working in tandem with all stakeholders including security agencies, civil society groups, the mass media, the community and religious leaders and organisations.

Bello added that the smooth transition of power through the active participation of the electorate does not only deepen national democratic values but also ensures credible and accountable governance that would truly serve the people.

He reminded residents that the FCT is a symbol of Nigeria’s unity where every citizen has an equal stake in its affairs and called on all contestants and political parties to commit themselves to peace before, during, and after the elections.

Bello also reminded residents that the attention of the national and international communities was focused on the election.

