Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello, has pledged to partner with the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) to ensure the completion of all ongoing housing projects, as well as introduce new ones in the FCT, so as to end housing deficits in the territory.

Bello, who made the pledge when he received a delegation from the FHA in his office yesterday, also commended the authority for its contributions to the development of the housing sector in the FCT and across the country.

He noted that some of the most notable housing projects in the FCT today, such as FHAs in Maitama, Asokoro, Lugbe and Gwarimpa, owe their existence to the efforts and contributions of the authority.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What your predecessors and my predecessors have jointly done together to bring to fruition, the FHA Estate in Maitama, FHA Estate in Asokoro, FHA at Lugbe and of course, the largest estate in Africa, FHA Gwarimpa, is something that we are all very proud of.”

The Minister also appreciated the working relationship between the administration and the FHA, which he said has been very mutually beneficial, especially to the residents of the FCT.

Earlier in his remarks, the managing director of FHA, Senator Gbenga Ashafa, had explained that the FHA and the FCTA are currently working to address issues of infrastructure development across FCT.

“The reasons we are zeroing in on these four are not far- fetched. This Administration must endeavour to leave a legacy that generations yet unborn will be remembering, pointing to the fact that we came, we saw and we delivered and we were able to bring security, prosperity as well as hope to the people,” he added.