Ijaw youths have fingered ministers from the Niger Delta region for the delay by President Muhammadu Buhari to constitute a substantive board for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The Ijaw youths under the aegis of Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide, said the delay is caused by the power struggle and open display of greed by the ministers from the region on who becomes the managing director of the commission.

In a statement issued in Yenagoa, by its national spokesman, Comrade Ebilade Ekerefe, they pointed out that private investigation into the alleged reluctance of President Buhari to accede to the demand of the Niger Delta people showed that some persons in the presidency are feeding fat from the power play among Niger Delta ministers and the delay in setting up of the board.

They tasked Buhari not to allow the selfish ministers to undermine his efforts in the Niger Delta as well as frustrate the existing peace that the region had enjoyed for sometime now and appealed to him to shun these greedy ministers and politicians and immediately set up the substantive board of the NDDC.

According to Ekerefe, “It has come to the notice of the entire youths of the region that these ministers and some high profile members of the National Assembly from the region are engaged in selfish battles over the choice of who to mount the saddle of leadership in the NDDC. These politicians are trying to usurp the powers of the President to foist a board that will work for their personal interest and not that of the region”.

Ekerefe said the entire Ijaw nation is angry and disappointed at the conduct of the politicians and are ready to unveil their true identity if they don’t desist from their evil ways.