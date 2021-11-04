Technical assistant to the minister of state for petroleum resources, Mrs Peace Oyanbo Owei, has been recognised as one of the continent’s most outstanding women by the Africa Leading Women (ALW).

The award was in response to Owei’s humanitarian drive, especially with the Group She4she, an NGO that focuses on women empowerment and protection amongst others.

The organisation, under Oyanbo’s leadership, has carried out many charitable acts across the country including free medicare for the elderly, awareness campaigns for young girls, feeding programs and general empowerment schemes.

Also, within the radar is Oyanbo’s stellar performances as technical assistant to Niger Delta/Unions to Nigeria’s energy czar and laudable roles as the first ever female member of the Nigerian Content Board

The women power conference and award is a corporate unit activity of the African Leading Women Conference and is an annual event organised to bring together women of substance in the continent to share their testimonies, experiences, advise, challenges, problem solving skills and midwife the process of recruiting more successful women that will add to the productivity and socio-economic and political advancement of the continent.

The event with the theme, “Breaking Barriers,” is the third edition and drew speakers from the United Kingdom, Canada, South Africa, Gambia, Zambia, Ghana, Gabon, Sudan and Nigeria.