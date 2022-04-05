The secretariat of the minister of Information and Culture, Alh Lai Mohammed-led faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State, has been taken over by the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The former factional APC secretariat where Alh Bashiru Bolarinwa held sway as party chairman is located along Flower Garden area, G.R.A, Ilorin, the state capital.

When LEADERSHIP visited the former factional APC secretariat on Tuesday, the one-storey building had been painted in the colours of SDP and with the party’s billboard erected at the main entrance of the building.

The recent appointment of Bolarinwa as the chairman of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) had signalled the end of the minister-led APC in the state.

Prior to Bolarinwa’s appointment, the two most vocal elements in the factional APC, Akogun Iyiola Oyedepo and a state legislator, Hon. Saheed Popoola, have defected to the SDP.

Also, some members of the factional APC had last Saturday defected to SDP.

LEADERSHIP observed that the minister was conspicuously absent at the venue of the event in Ilorin, the state capital.

Addressing journalists on behalf of other defectors, Rasak Alabi said that, “we have all jointly decided with our numerous supporters to announce to you today our official defection and mass movement of our supporters and party members from APC to SDP.

“We want to once assure the people of the state that the storm in the tea cup is over but our resolve will not falter. Finally, we hereby direct all our teeming supporters and members to go to their various wards and obtain the party’s membership cards. We pray that in our eyes, our vision will ripe and break into a new dawn.”