It’s no longer news that COVID-19 pandemic the world, disrupted economic activities around the world in the year 2020 and created the new normal.

However, some distinguished individuals who went extra miles to do the needful and give hope to the people in the face of hopelessness were honoured a few weeks ago in Abuja by the management of Top Flyers Magazine.

Those honoured distinguished themselves in their line of duty, career and giving back to the society regardless of their religious belief and political affiliation in the last one year.

Among the awardees were the FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu as The Most Promising Female minister of the Year. In the same vein, her counterpart in the ministry of mine and steel, Hon. Dr. Uchechukwu S. Ogah was honored as The Most Promising Male Minister of the year.

While the founder, Blessed Hope Foundation, Mrs Titilayo Eboh Mary, who was recognized for her charity works towards Nigerian correctional centres in Port Harcourt, Suleja and orphanage homes in Kogi and Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, earned her the Top flyers Iconic Philanthropist Woman of The Year 2020.

Mrs Titilayo Eboh Mary in a brief remark after the presentation dedicated the Award to God and noted that she would continue her charity works towards the vulnerable and orphanage homes to restore hope in the face of hopelessness.