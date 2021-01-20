Weeks after his (Sam Nda-Isaiah) remains were committed to mother earth, condolences have continued to pour in for the late chairman of LEADERSHIP Group Ltd whose demise occurred on 11th December 2020. Some serving ministers of the current administration are among those who condoled with the immediate family, staff and the Nigeria media industry over his demise yesterday.

In her condolence letter to Mr Abraham Nda-Isaiah, younger brother to the late media mogul, minister of State for Transportation, Senator Gbemisola Ruquayyah Saraki described Nda-Isaiah as a gentleman who served the nation meritoriously and held everyone together with his pen.

Saraki said the late publisher and entrepreneur lived an exemplary life, while urging his family and staff to continue to uphold the ideals and principles of Nda-Isaiah.

“I give thanks to the Almighty Allah, the Most Merciful that he lived such an exemplary life, outstanding gentleman. He not only served the nation meritoriously but also used his penmanship to hold us all to the highest ideals and values to become citizens of excellence,” she said in the letter.

In that same spirit, minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada expressed sadness over the demise of Nda-Isaiah, saying that his death was a painful loss.

Ambassador Dada prayed, “God to forgive all his transgressions” and “grant his immediate and extended family and relations the fortitude to bear this painful but irreversible loss.”

Also, the management of the New Nigeria Development Company (NNDC) Limited has condoled with the entire staff of LEADERSHIP Newspapers and the immediate family of the founder of LEADERSHIP Group Ltd.

A condolence letter signed by the acting group managing director, Shehu Mai-Bornu and addressed to the group managing director (GMD) of LEADERSHIP reads: “We received with deep sadness the news of the death of Chief Sam Nda-Isaiah (Kakakin Nupe) after a brief illness.”

Meanwhile, the management of Infinity Security Services Limited has also commiserated with the staff of LEADERSHIP Group Ltd and the family of late Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah, on his demise.

In a condolence letter that was signed by the firm’s managing director, Mr Aderemi M., the company said while his demise has created a vacuum in the entire nation, he would also be remembered for his philanthropic gestures to humanity.