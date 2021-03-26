ADVERTISEMENT

By ADEBIYI ADEDAPO, Abuja

The minister of women affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, and her counterpart in the Ministry of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has tasked Nigerian women to drive innovations in the business environment and actively participate in political leadership.

Speaking at the 2021 Women National Business Agenda Policy Dialogue organised by the Association of Nigerian Women Business Network (ANWBN) in Abuja, Tallen noted that as the world continues to grapple with the effects of the pandemic, climate change, gender inequalities conflicts women’s leadership is key to address these challenges

She stressed that despite past efforts of the government at integrating the women’s question into the national development agenda, gender inequalities remain pervasive within most Nigerian spaces, hence, the current push for all hands to be on deck to ensure women’s empowerment and sustainable development of the country

According to her, “In Nigeria, we have experienced an apparent deficit of women in the formal sector of the economy. Women are estimated to own only 20 percent of enterprises in the formal sector and hold only 11.7 percent as Board of Directors in the country. The situation is partly explained by women’s limited access to finance, which is worsened by their lack of access to acceptable collateral.

“As more women ascend to the corporate ladder, more women entrepreneur associations have emerged in the country to challenge and address some of the barriers they encounter in financing their businesses. The existence of these groups has helped to shape advocacy and sensitization for supporting women entrepreneurship as important to women’s success.

“There is a need to understand that identifying women’s empowerment and their engagement in entrepreneurship activities is key to attaining economic prosperity.”

Earlier, the Minister of Transportation, Amaechi charged the women to express their brilliance and collaborate to support women in the rural areas to grow.

“Please don’t ask that something should be set aside for you, ask for your right. Ask yourselves basic questions on what to do to alleviate poverty, ” he said.

The national coordinator of ANWBN, Mrs Modupe Oyekunle in her remarks stated that the coalition which was put together seven years ago with 52 Associations has five key priority areas which are: Insecurity; Poor road network; Lack of power; Gender inequality; and Access to finance

While noting that these areas need urgent attention, she commended the Government’s effort, adding that ANWBN will first commend what has been done before making a recommendation, as only focussing on recommendation might erode what has been done.