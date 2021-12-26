As part of the activities to mark her 51st birthday and Christmas celebrations, Dames Judith Amaechi, the wife of the minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has donated food items and other valuables to some orphanage homes in Abuja.

“I want to thank God for giving me opportunity to see a new day and I want to also thank God for the family. I come from the family of praise, love and sharing, so I think to share with others is the most beautiful thing.

“What else can I say to God, other than to come to a place like this. It is like a ritual to be in the midst of people like this so also is my husband and children. I don’t know what to say but this is what I like doing, this is my passion and so that is why I am here and I feel that it is good to give back to God,” she said.

Mrs Amaechi also said the act of giving portrays the practice of her faith- Christianity, and to be Christ-like, one must emulate his styles of actions such as giving cheerfully.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I also feel that it is a time to show love to those who may not have the kind of privilege that we have. What am I doing? I am practicing the faith that I believe in and that is simply what I am doing here today.

“I thank God because many people have cared for me in my own life too. For instance, I lost my mum at a very tender age and I was given opportunity, if I didn’t what would I have been?” she said.

She also urged the society to recognise the importance of vulnerable children, noting that the kids make up tomorrow and if neglected, there would be problem in the society.

The managing director of Mother Theresa children’s home, Catherine Emeagwali and the care givers at Victorine home for children thanked the minister’s wife for her charitable spirit and pray for God to grant her more fruitful years.

ADVERTISEMENT