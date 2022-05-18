The Ministry of Police Affairs has donated 34 vehicles to the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

Speaking at the event which took place at the Force headquarters in Abuja, on Wednesday, the Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, said the donation was part of the efforts to assist the police in doing its job.

The minister also said the vehicles include Hilux brand and power rangers, adding that they were all fully fitted with new technologies which would aid the police operations.

He also charged the management of the Police Force to ensure proper utilisation of the vehicles and effective distribution of the vehicles too.

Also speaking, the acting executive secretary of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund, Mohammed Yahaya, said the Fund was planning to support the Nigeria Police Force with more vehicles and equipment in the nearest future.

Also speaking, the inspector-general of police, IGP Usman Baba, said the reintroduction of the Ministry of Police Affairs to supervise the police force has been of tremendous benefit.

The IGP said the police has received over 216 vehicles from the Police Trust Fund and other agencies and they had been put to good use in the handling of insecurity on the Abuja-Kaduna road.

He also called on other well-meaning Nigerians and organisations to continue to support the Force through more donations in order to carry out their duties effectively.

The IGP also called on Nigerians to continue to support the Nigeria Police Force through community policing in order to effectively tackle insecurity across the country.