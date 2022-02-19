The Nasarawa State Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources following it earlier warning to people involved in illegal felling of trees has impounded over 30 trucks of charcoal in the state.

The commissioner, Hon Yakubu Kwanta, stated this in an interview with journalists after supervising the trucks in Uke, Karu local government area of the state yesterday.

He said the state government last year banned the use of charcoal in commercial quantity to protect forest reserves and its resources.

Kwanta described those breaching the directive of the state government as unpatriotic elements who were bent in destroying forests not considering the adverse effects of climate change.

The commissioner said illegal lumbering continued to threaten the existing forest reserves across the state.

The felling of trees in forest reserves continues to affect forest resources and can no longer be tolerated by the ministry, he said, adding that anyone caught would face the full wrath of the law.

He said the ministry had nabbed violators at Akwanga, Lafia and Karu transporting charcoal from different parts of the state, adding that violation of the directive was tantamount to environmental sabotage.

Kwanta said the state government would not tolerate the merchandise of the forest resources by unscrupulous individuals in the guise of addressing poverty.

