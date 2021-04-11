By Salifu Usman, Abuja

Officials of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development have denied an online media report and speculations that N4 billion was approved by the Presidency for the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF).

An assistant director of press in the ministry, Mr Ramon Balogun, told LEADERSHIP Sunday Sports that he was not aware of such approval, even as he lacked authority to speak on it.

“I don’t have the power to speak on the matter and I’m not aware of such approval for the National Sports Festival,” Balogun said.

A source close to the ministry also described the report as “completely false” and urged the public to disregard it.

The source said it would be “irresponsible and nonsensical” of the government to approve as much as N4 billion for the sports festival after N1 billion was approved as the total sponsorship money for the 2018 edition hosted in Abuja by the federal government.

“The 2020 games has a host state and just to support the state because of the losses they incurred due the several postponements as a result of COVID-19, somebody is alleging without any evidence that the Presidency approved N4 billion for the games. That is completely false and should be discarded by all,” the source said.

The Edo State government through the Local Organising Committee (LOC) threatened to shut down the Games Village by noon on Thursday if the intervention money promised them was not released. However, the threat was never carried out following the intervention of the Presidency with assurance that the process of getting the money to them was at its final stage