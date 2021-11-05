There are very strong indications that the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development will take full charge of Nigeria’s basketball World Cup campaign starting this month as well as the participation of one of the nation’s clubs in the Basketball Africa League.

D’Tigers, Nigeria’s senior men basketball team, begin their quest to be part of the World Cup with a tricky clash against Angola later this month while the representatives to the Basketball Africa League (BAL) would be known before November 20, 2021.

According to a source, the Ministry has put together a four man task force to oversee these events so the country can put up credible performances in the competitions. The taskforce has been working for the past few weeks.

“This taskforce will ensure they draw up plans to pick the Nigerian representatives to the Basketball Africa League and the preparations of the D’Tigers for the World Cup qualifiers. So you can see now that the Ministry is taking full charge to avoid any embarrassment for Nigeria,” a top Sports Ministry official confirmed.