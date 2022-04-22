The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said a minor fire incidence that occurred at its Makurdi branch in the early hours of yesterday, was swiftly checked moments after it was detected.

Director, corporate communications department of the bank, Osita Nwanisobi in a statement said prompt response of the bank’s security and facility management units as well as support from the Benue State Fire Service helped to fight the fire and prevented any damage the fire might have caused to the main office building.

Reports indicate that the fire started from the fuel dump behind the branch building sending smoke into the atmosphere. Nwanisobi said no fatalities was recorded.

“Fortunately, there were no fatalities and the affected site has since been cordoned off for further investigation,” he stated.

Nwanisobi said normal work has also continued at the branch. “We hereby assure the general public that the minor fire that occurred has been effectively put out and no damage was done to the Makurdi branch of the bank.”