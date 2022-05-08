As the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) tests entered its second day yesterday, there were minor technical challenges in some of the Computer Based Test (CBT) centres.

The 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) commenced on Friday nationwide.

About 1,761,338 registered for this year’s UTME taking place across 755 computer-based centres between May 6 and 16, 2022.

LEADERSHIP Weekend observed during visits to some centers that there were minor technical glitches and issues in biometric verification.

At the Digital Bridge Institute, Abuja, some students had difficulty in the biometric verification. The examination which was billed to commence 7am, started a few minutes after 8 am while the one scheduled to commence 9am started at 10:30am.

Our reporter gathered that the reason for the delay was the minor hitches in biometric verification. However, the general process was observed to be seamless compared to that of 2021.

Meanwhile, the operators of the CBT centre commended JAMB, saying the hitches experienced were minor compared to previous years.

“It was generally smooth, we had very minor issues,” Tope Olorunfemi said.

Also, an admin manager of the institute, Abdulaziz Olayinka, said the only challenge was the verification process.