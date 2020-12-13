ADVERTISEMENT

By Anthony Ada Abraham,

It was an evening of entertainment and fun as the South East Campus Awards and Queen of South East Nigeria Pageant under the auspice of Newsland Integrated Media Services held its annual awards and pageant show on December 6th, 2020 at the Prestigious Oma Event Center, Awka.

The event which was witnessed by the crème dela crème of the society was laced with music and comedy. Artistes that performed include Flyboi, Prince Neche, Gpenzy, UnkuSP, YanBaba, SameGuy, DanSmart, Mc Apostle.

After what seem a fierce contest of beauties on the sprawl giving the judges hectic time to select the best among stunning angels, Favour Maduka was finaly chosen as the best, winning the Queen of South East Nigeria Pageant while Katherine Nwachukwu won Queen of South East International respectively.

Other winners include Queen Ngozi Maryann as Queen of South East Africa; Queen Ozioma Marrion as Queen of South East Education and Queen Cynthia Ibeh as Queen of South East Tourism and Queen Blessing Nelson as Face of Newsland 2020.

Being the winners of the competition, they now become representatives of the organisation and will use their offices to promote child Education, peace in Nigeria, Africa and across the globe.

Speaking with the newly crowned queen, Favour Maduka Queen of South East Nigeria 2020, she said her joy is unexplainable. She thanked the organisers of the event for making her dream come through while promising to represent and carry out the task she is expected of. “I feel awesome and overwhelmed.

“It was a journey and a fight because all the girls were good, beautiful and smart, but I know grace worked for me and prayers too. The support from my family was outstanding and that gave me courage. I believe that the challenge ahead will be overcome as I will use the platform to Promote Child Education across South East Region, ” she said.

I really want to use this opportunity to contribute my quota to building of a peaceful society for all.

“I will work hard in line with the organisation’s objective to promote tribal and religious tolerance among Nigerians,“ she said.

Earlier, Mr Emmanuel Anabueze, the Project Director of the organisation, said that the pageant was aimed at promoting Child Education, peace as a veritable tool for national development.