As part of her pet project, the current Miss Idoma, Queen Maria Ajeni, is set to empower over 100 Idoma girls in Benue South senatorial zone of Benue State.

The project themed, ‘Give Her Something To Do’ would be done in collaboration with an House of Assembly aspirant for Ado State Constituency, Hon. Lami Danladi Ogenyi.

According to the beauty queen, over 100 Idoma girls would be trained in various skills such as fashion design, baking, make-up and deco, fish and snail farming, among others.

The empowerment programme will be held in Otukpo.

She said, “We are giving the Idoma girl-child something to do. With this, we will make them less vunerable to rape.

“We are calling on our people who have the youth at heart to support this project in on way or the other.”