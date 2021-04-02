BY TARKAA DAVID |

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao has called on Nigerians to remain calm as the search for the missing aircraft continued.

He visited Borno State yesterday after a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha-Jet went missing while providing air support to ground troops.

Amao, who arrived the state less than 24 hours after the incident occurred on Wednesday evening, was briefed on the ongoing search and rescue efforts in connection with the missing aircraft.

He appealed to NAF pilots, engineers, and technicians on the ground to remain undeterred and resolute in their commitment to ensuring that peace was returned to the Northeast.

The NAF director of public relations and information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet,in a tweet said Amao arrived on Thursday morning.

“The CAS, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, @CAS_IOAmao, arrived Maiduguri this morning and was briefed on ongoing search and rescue efforts in connection with the missing Alpha Jet aircraft”.

He also urged pilots, engineers & technicians to remain undeterred & resolute in their commitment to ensuring that peace returns to the North East.”

Before Amao’s visit, LEADERSHIP had reported how a Nigerian Air Force Alpha-Jet went missing while on interdiction mission in support of ground groups.

The director of public relations and information Air Cdre Edward Gabkwet , confirming the report said the aircraft lost contact with radar at about 5:08 pm on March 31,2021.

He said search and rescue party had been launched, adding that details will be communicated appropriately.