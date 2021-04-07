BY TUNDE OGUNTOLA, Abuja

The federal government has berated some Nigerians celebrating the disappearance of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet in Borno State, saying such an act was abhorrent and condemnable.

This is even as the federal government also condemned the attack on the police headquarters and a correction facility, in which hundreds of inmates were freed, in Imo State on Monday describing it as most unfortunate, dastardly, condemnable and unacceptable.

Minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who stated this while speaking to select journalists in Abuja yesterday, said no patriotic citizen will denigrate his or her country’s military for fighting to protect the nation’s territorial integrity and ensuring peace and security.

Alhaji Mohammed also condoled with the Nigerian Air Force on the disappearance of the fighter jets involved in the war against insurgency.

He, however, called on all Nigerians to support our troops and to continue to remember them in their prayers.

The minister said this is the least Nigerians can do to show appreciation to the patriots.

He said, ‘‘While we await word from the Nigerian Air Force on the ongoing search and rescue efforts, this development has once again accentuated the huge sacrifices being made by our men and women in uniform to keep our country safe and to make sure we sleep well at night.

‘’Every day, these valiant men and women put their lives on the line, in the ultimate act of sacrifice and patriotism, for the sake of our nation. When they leave their homes, there is no guarantee they will return. Yet, they soldier on! This is one of the reasons why we launched a national campaign to seek support for our military and other security agencies in February 2019.’’

‘’I have read, especially on social media, some deadenders who are gloating at the disappearance of the NAF aircraft. This is abhorrent and condemnable, and couldn’t have come from trueborn Nigerians. No patriotic citizen will denigrate his or her country’s military for fighting to protect the nation’s territorial integrity and ensuring peace and security. None.’’

On the attack on police headquarters and a correction facility, in which hundreds of inmates were freed in Imo State, he said the nation’s security agencies, acting on the directives of President Muhammadu Buhari are taking concrete actions that will significantly reduce the level of insecurity nationwide, and citizens will feel the impact of the security agencies’ actions in the days ahead.

He said the federal government is resolutely tackling the insecurity in the country, adding that the situation will improve drastically in the days ahead.

‘’This attack fits into the growing pattern of inexplicable and anarchical acts by some malcontents, who seem bent on triggering chaos across the land.

‘’The federal government calls on all persons of goodwill, especially our traditional, religious and political leaders, to speak up against these anarchists before they throw the country into chaos. Nigerians must fish out those who are acting as ‘agent provocateur’ for reasons best known to them. We must not allow them to win.

‘’The truth is that the insecurity in some parts of the country is not organic, so to say. Some unpatriotic and disgruntled elements are definitely catalyzing them. But these people do not constitute the critical mass that can influence the course of our country’s history, and we must not cede the space to them. Nigerians must be forthcoming with information that can lead to the arrest and prosecution of these anarchists. Security is the business of all,’’ he said.