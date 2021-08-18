Amid the controversy trailing the coronation of the new Olu of Warri in Delta State on Saturday, a palace official has said the event would still hold.

Ahead of the event, the Nigeria Police Force, Zone 5, Benin on Monday declared two sons of the immediate past Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli Godfrey Emiko, wanted in connection with the missing royal crown of Itsekiri Kingdom.

The source said despite the development, the authorities were going ahead with the coronation rites.

LEADERSHIP reports that following the transition of the immediate past Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli, in December 2020, the palace was reportedly invaded and the 400-year-old crown and symbol of the Itsekiri monarchy were declared missing.

Speaking with our correspondent yesterday, a credible source in the palace said the missing crown notwithstanding, the coronation would go ahead as scheduled.

“Arrangements are in top gear for the coronation on Saturday. Nothing will stop the occasion,” he said.

The two princes, Prince Onyowoli Emiko and Prince Omatsuli Emiko, were declared wanted on the allegation that they broke into the private apartment of the Olu of Warri, where they allegedly stole the ancient crown.

The duo was declared wanted “by the Nigeria Police Force Interpol Section, Force Criminal Investigation Department, Zone 5 Headquarters, Benin City” with Warrants of arrest issued against them by a Federal High Court in Benin City, Edo State.

Prince Oyowoli Emiko, in the information declaring him wanted, is said to be wanted “for the offence of breaking into the secret apartment of the HRM Olu of Warri and stealing the Royal Crown”.

He is said to be “a student, Itsekiri by tribe, aged 30 years, 5.2ft of height”, among other physical identikits.

His younger brother, the 27-year-old Oamtsuli Emiko, 5.6ft in height and also a student, is wanted for the same offence of breaking and stealing.

This is just as the dust raised by Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom, Chief Ayirimi Emami, cautioning the Ginuwa I Ruling House and kingmakers of the Warri Kingdom against going ahead with plans to crown Prince Tola Emiko as the 21st Olu of Warri is yet to settle down.

Emami has warned that a coronation done against the terms of the 1979 Edict would not stand, adding: “Even if they go ahead with their coronation, the Edict will have the last laugh.”

Ogiame’s passage had created a succession tussle in the Kingdom, until Prince Tsola Emiko, the son of Olu Atuwatse, was eventually chosen as the Olu-elect.