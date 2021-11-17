Timothy Adegoke, the missing postgraduate student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, has been found dead.

The police public relations officer, Osun State Command, Opalola Olawoyin, who confirmed this to journalists said six suspects had been arrested in connection with the incident.

Mr. Adegoke Timothy Oludare, a student of the institution’s Executive Master in Business Administration (MBA) programme who had left Abuja for an examination was reported missing on 7th November, 2021.

Olawoyin stated that following the report of the missing student at Edun-Abon and the subsequent transfer of the matter to the state headquarters for discreet investigation, six suspects were arrested while investigation was ongoing.

Meanwhile, the authorities of the institution had expressed sadness over the incident and appreciated the prompt action and painstaking investigation of the Osun State Command of the Nigerian Police, which eventually led to the discovery of Mr. Adegoke’s corpse.

A statement by the public relations officer of the university, Abiodun Olarewaju, stated that the vice-chancellor of the university, Prof Eyitope Ogunbodede, while sympathizing with the family recognised the tenacity and doggedness of the late Mr. Adegoke’s wife which assisted, in no small measures, in unraveling the circumstances of her husband’s movement in Ile Ife.

He charged the widow, children, family, friends, colleagues and associates to take solace in the fact Adegoke left positive footprints and impacted numerous lives, and that “death is a necessary end that will come when it will come”.