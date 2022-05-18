A pastor who was identified as Mr. Segun Adebisi has been found dead in an uncompleted building in Kubwa district, a satellite town in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Some residents of the area who discovered him on Saturday morning during a search conducted after he had been declared missing, were surprised at what the pastor had done to warrant his murder.

Mr. Donald Illiasu, a resident of the area where the Pastor resided, said that before the body of the pastor was discovered, the incident of a missing person was reported to the police, while the family members, friends, and church members were in search of the pastor.

“The search was intended because the pastor has never been known to be a wayward person. People were even sent into the bush around the pipeline extension area from 8 pm till 12 am but we could not trace him.

“On Saturday morning, we conducted another round of search around the same location, and we were in the process of giving up when one of us advised that we should extend the search to an uncompleted building.

We met his body with injuries on his head looking like he was hit with some of the firewood found close to the body. His body had been taken to the mortuary,” he said.

From when the body was found to the time of filing this report, there has been no response from the FCT Police Command.