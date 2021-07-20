A Ugandan athlete who went missing in Japan on July 16, after failing to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics has been spotted at Nagoya Station.

Uganda’s Olympic delegation said on Friday weightlifter Julius Ssekitoleko had been registered as missing from a team training camp in Izumisano, some 200 kilometres south-west of Nagoya.

He is being sought by the police.

Kyodo cited Izumisano officials as saying the athlete left a note at his hotel saying he wanted to work in Japan before buying a train ticket to Nagoya.

Beatrice Ayikoru, head of the Ugandan delegation, said the 20-year-old was supposed to fly home on Tuesday, adding the team would cooperate with authorities in the search.

The Ugandan team arrived in Japan in June but after two positive Coronavirus tests in spite of every member being vaccinated only started training two weeks ago.