By ABDULLAHI OLESIN |

Following the agitation for the return of grant- aided mission schools to their former owners, the Muslim Stakeholders Of Kwara State has urged the Kwara State government to stand by the rule of law in taking a final decision on the issue.

President, All Baptist Schools, Rev. Victor Adebayo Dada had in the wake of government’s approval for the use of hijab by Muslim female students last week asked the government to return 10- grant aided mission schools in the state to their former owners.

Dada said the return of the schools to the proprietors would forestall unnecessary trespass capable of leading to break down of law and order in the state.

But, in a counter move, the Muslim Stakeholders Of Kwara State noted that the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kwara State branch which engaged the state government in legal battle over the issue of ownership of the grant aided schools since 2013 lost its two cases both in Ilorin High Court in 2016 and Court of Appeal in 2019.

The Muslim stakeholders made their position known in a statement signed by the chairman, Alhaji Is- haq AbdulKarim and secretary Prof Ibrahim Abikan respectively.