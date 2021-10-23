Each time I had unprotected sex, I do buy Postinor-2 from any local pharmacy shop close to me. I do this because contraceptives are affordable and readily available. I use it because I do not want to get pregnant, though I use condoms mainly,” these were the words of Fatima Isa (not real name) an undergraduate who resides at Kubwa, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Fatima who took great pride in her knowledge of contraceptive pills said rather than getting pregnant before considering abortion said it was better to prevent pregnancy with the pills.

A female resident of Old Port Harcourt Township, Suzan Amos (not real name) agreed that she uses contraceptives but not often.

She said: “Yes, I know that overuse of contraceptive pills is harmful, and that is why I do not take it often.”

Apparently, Fatima and Suzan’s narratives on contraceptives are the same as many young girls in the country who abuse these pills daily.

LEADERSHIP Weekend findings show that the abuse of birth control pills popularly known as oral contraceptive pills (OCP) amongst young girls in the country, has been identified to have distinct and devastating effects on the users. Aside from reports of chronic health conditions, experts have also established a nexus between the menace and its adverse effect in the distant future.

While promoters of OCP argue that OCPs are good for users (or at least not significantly harmful), studies show increased harm and risk to the patient choosing to use OCPs. A report by National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) attributes the use of OCPs to increased rates of cardiovascular disease, breast cancer, and human papillomavirus (HPV) or cervical cancer.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) “emergency contraception can be used in a number of situations following sexual intercourse. These include: When no contraceptive has been used. Sexual assault when the woman was not protected by an effective contraceptive method; When there is concern of possible contraceptive failure, from improper or incorrect use, such as condom breakage, slippage, or incorrect use.”

However, amidst the rise in the abuse of hormonal contraceptives, aimed at preventing unwanted pregnancies, medical experts in the country have warned women against indiscriminate use of oral contraceptive pills (OCP).

This is even as LEADERSHIP Weekend findings reveal that there is high demand for OCP in local pharmacies across the country.

Experts who spoke with LEADERSHIP Weekend decried the indiscriminate consumption of contraceptives, saying it could delay conception when needed or damage the uterus.

The medical experts noted that while the consumption of contraceptives could forestall unwanted pregnancies, contraceptives were not antidotes for HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases. They also advocated tighter restrictions on the sale of contraceptives and suggested that the use of condoms was an option to stave off unwanted pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases.

A consultant, public health physician department of Community Medicine University of Calabar Teaching Hospital UCTH, Dr. Obaji Akpet, highlighted that the dangers of consuming contraceptives without prescription from medical experts are enormous.

Dr Akpet said it is risky for young people to procure drugs at the counter in chemists without a prescription from a medical expert, stressing that in the long run, young people who were in such habits may not be able to conceive when they marry due to the damage caused by the contraceptives.

“Some might no longer get pregnant again because of the abuse of these drugs. Those selling and taking the drugs might not be aware of the adverse effect they cause.

“My earnest appeal to people is that before you take any contraceptives, see an expert to guide you on when to take the drug, how to take such drugs, and when you have to stop taking the drugs to avert becoming barren,” he said.

The medical expert said there was a particular contraceptive pill in hot demand, cautioning that too much consumption of this pill will weaken the wall of the womb, and damage the uterus that can cause miscarriages in the future.

He continued: “There are lots of risks associated with the constant use of this drug. Most ladies consume contraceptives in clinically unsafe ways.

“They use these drugs without knowing the way they interact with the body system and forgetting that people react to drugs in different ways.

“Also, while a condom may look like a major inconvenience and a fun killer for many, it would protect one from sexually transmitted diseases and prevent pregnancy.”

Speaking to LEADERSHIP Weekend, a gynecologist of Mac and Jane Hospital in Uyo, Dr Uche MacDonald, said that young girls who choose to buy contraceptives without the necessary medical advice or prescription are doing so at their own peril.

He said that many of the contraceptive pills purchased at the counter without the needed expert advice could delay conception or damage the uterus which may lead to unpleasant consequences.

According to him, too much of this pill may weaken the wall of the womb and damage the uterus which could, in turn, lead to miscarriage in the future.

However, Dr Udossen Okon of Clinical Heath services Hospital in Uyo who highlighted the risks of consuming OCP without prescriptions from a qualified medical practitioner, said many young girls are naive and oblivious of the danger of using contraceptives.

He said once they miss their period, they will contact their friends who normally advise that the next thing to do is to visit a local chemist to buy pills without consulting a medical expert for help.

They use the pills without understanding the way it works in the body and when complications occur, they will rush to the hospital for safety which sometimes may be too late.

To reduce the menace, Dr Okon called for a strict measure on the sale of contraceptives and encouraged the use of condoms for protection as it is better than pills.

Another gynecologist, University of Benin Teaching Hospital, UBTH, Dr Bright Uyi also decried the abuse of contraceptives

Dr Uyi said a study on the use and effects of contraceptives among female secondary school students in Abraka, Delta State shows that a total of 250 female students were once at different points involved in the consumption of contraceptives.

He said the primary data were obtained using a well-structured questionnaire, adding that the data were analysed using descriptive and inferential statistics.

The mean age of the respondents in this study according to him was 15.09.

Some respondents, he said, admitted to experiencing adverse effects in the course of using contraceptives with issues relating to menstruation being the most prevalent effect.

He recommended that efforts should be intensified in creating awareness to promote safe sexual practice, especially abstinence amongst this age group.

Dr Uyi said family, friends, movies, and health professionals are sources of information about contraception, while pharmacy shops, health centers, and chemist shops were the sources for procuring contraceptive products.

Speaking further, he said the main reasons for non-use of contraceptives amidst the use of conditions of all sorts, he revealed, were hatred for it and intolerable side effects.

He said condoms and oral pills were the preferred methods of family planning while reliability and accessibility were disclosed as reasons for the choice.

While admitting that it is true that one of the ways to improve reproductive health is by enhancing access to contraception, he said some users had experienced contraceptive failure which later resulted in abortion and unwanted pregnancy.

According to the medical expert who correlated marital status with contraceptive knowledge and uses, recommended on the way out, that family planning should be vigorously promoted in a country like Nigeria with high fertility, maternal and child mortality rates.

Also, a consultant Gynecologist, Dr. Oluyokun Olaogun said it has been confirmed that abuse of contraceptives was one of the reasons for the inability to get pregnant by users when desired.

Olaogun noted that some of the drugs obtained without prescriptions can seem to give the immediate desired result but, the consequences may be devastating.

He, however, urged users to approach competent personnel before engaging in what he described as self-medication.

On his part, Pharmacist Felix Okolo said the use of contraceptives has both advantages and disadvantages depending on who is using it.

According to him, “for married people, it can be used as family planning under the guidance of a medical expert who gives them a prescription to be adhered to strictly, but for unmarried girls using contraceptives indiscriminately can be dangerous to their health.”

He, therefore, advised that contraceptives should be used with requisite prescriptions.

An Ado Ekiti-based, medical expert, Adeoye Adesoji who accedes to Dr Akpet claims said one of the common side effects of using contraceptives is spotting (vaginal bleeding) that occurs between menstrual cycles.

Another is the mild nausea being experienced by some people after taking the pills.

Others are physical changes in body shape like weight gain, increase in breast size, and mood swings.

He also warned women against the use of salt and other concoctions to halt pregnancies, saying such practices can damage wombs and cause fertility problems.

Mr Ike Nwachukwu who is a local chemist agreed that a good number of young girls and ladies usually patronise his shop for contraceptives.

He, however, said most married women are opting for family planning.

In Owerri, a Chemist attendant, Charles Onuoha said the girls have already made up their minds before approaching the chemist.

“Even when you advise them on the health implications of such drugs, they are not ready to listen,” he added. A young girl who spoke under the condition of anonymity stated that lack of funds to approach health experts serves as an impediment, and as such left with no alternative than to approach the chemist.

Another chemist attendant in Calabar South LGA of Cross River State, John Udoh, stated that even when you pretend to them that you don’t know such drugs, they will keep begging you to assist them.

“At the beginning of this year, I resolved that I will no longer sell contraceptives,” he said.

In Benue State, the State Coordinator, Family planning (FP) Comfort Sor warned young girls not to seek the services at the patent medicine shops as they can endanger their lives.

“I want to advise those who want to get Family Planning Services to always go to the hospitals or clinics where there are trained service providers who will examine them, get their proper history and as well counsel them to enable them to have an informed choice of the method he or she will engage in,” she said.