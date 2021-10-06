Mixed feelings have continued to trail the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Local government Congress held in Lagos state.

While some see the congress and its outcome as a welcome development, others went to the streets to protest against the conduct of congress that was almost marred as some members insisted that the positions in the party should be shared among the various factions which constitute the party.

In Lagos Mainland congress centre in Akinwunmi Street, Alagomeji,Yaba, a national officer of the party, Hon. Kayode Vonn also known as Daskova visited the congress centre with some hoodlums and demanded that, the three key positions for local government, chairman, secretary and treasurer should be reserved for members of his group, a decision other members of the party kicked against and insisted that the election should be conducted across board.

They affirmed that the issue of sharing of positions among groups in the party has been abolished by national leadership of the party, adding that that was the same process adopted at the ward congress.

After the congress some members of the party took to the streets to protest its outcome

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenting on the outcome of the congress, a chairmanship aspirant Dr Tokunbo Pearse said he was satisfied with the outcome of the congress, adding that the turnout of party members for the congress was impressive and that was an indication that people still believe in the party.