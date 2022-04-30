Four Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), fighters, will take the ring on Sunday, in continuation of it’s Streetfight series,in an MMA competition dubbed ‘AJ City Rumble’.

One Fight Ultimate, organizers of the event said “the choice of staging the championship in Ajegunle which means land of riches in the Yoruba language of South Western Nigeria is instructive owing to the sporting and entertainment history of the area, inhabited by more than half a million Lagosians.

“Today some of the OFU3 Street fighters are raring to make a name for themselves just like the footballers; this time around, in MMA.

‘Benue Boi’ Victor Dooga who faces ‘The Skull’ Geoffrey John in one of the semi final matchups has a huge fan base in Ajegunle where he trains:

“Already my AJ fans are looking forward to my fight at Navy Barracks.

“My gym has spread the word to the community that I will be fighting on 1st May and ever since, I have been getting numerous calls from them, enquiring about my training and state of health.