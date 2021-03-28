By Abah Adah, Abuja; Abu Nmodu, Minna; Abdullahi Olesin, Ilorin

The commencement of the procurement process for concessioning of 12 federal highways being used as pilot projects under the federal government’s Highway Development and Management Initiative (HDMI) which is set to begin tomorrow has elicited reactions from transporters in the country.

On January 29, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, on behalf of the ministry, officially received the Outline Business Case Certificate of Compliance for the concession of 12 federal highways from the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), setting the stage for the commencement of procurement for the concessioning of the roads.

The acting director general, Barrister Joel Michael Ohiani who presented the certificate to the minister in Abuja, said the initiative would enable private sector participation in the management and maintenance of road assets through public-private partnership (PPP) arrangements.

Consequently, the minister, while delivering the keynote address during a ministerial notification held at the ministry’s headquarters in Abuja on March 23, declared open an e-portal to mark the actual commencement of the procurement process with effect from Monday, March 29, 2021, tasking prospective applicants to visit the site as everything about the process would be done online even as he said officials of the ministry had been mandated not to receive any application by hand from anybody whatsoever.

The move has attracted reactions from transport operators and motorists across the country. Transporters in Kwara State while reacting to the development said any arrangement that would lead to reintroduction of toll gate fees would add more to their suffering.

The transporters who complained of low patronage by passengers because of the nation’s economic downturn urged the federal government to rescind any decision that could lead to the collection of fees on Nigerian roads.

Alhaji Adeniyi Jamagada, the chairman, Ilorin- Onitsha Motor Park (Idiape axis) and the chairman, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Gambari branch, Ilorin, Mallam Ganiyu Adigbongbo spoke with LEADERSHIP Sunday in Ilorin.

Jamagada said the rising fuel pump price and high cost of motor spare parts had already placed a burden on the commercial vehicle operators.

He appealed to the federal government not to further impoverish transporters by introducing another fares at gates.

On his part, Adigbongbo said transporters would have no option than to increase transport fares if the government introduces toll gates on Nigerian roads.

“If this happens, both transporters and commuters will share the burden,” he warned.

Speaking to our correspondent in Jos, the chairman of NTA Motor Park, Alhaji Ibrahim Maikudi, said his association was yet to meet to take a position on the concession of roads, but said in his personal opinion and as a transporter, it was a welcome development that should be embraced by all.

According to him, if private operators would be sincere and do their work without fear or favour and not be like the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) and PHCN which were sold to private hands yet consumers are buying electric poles, transformers and the rest, they would give their full support to the concession.

He pointed out that if there are toll gates, it will serve as security check points and the proceeds would be used to maintain the roads.

“The federal government should make sure that those handling it do not divert the proceeds for their selfish interests,” he said.

Most of those interviewed in Niger State said concession of the highways and introduction of toll gates were good if the roads would be put in good shape.

Abdullahi Dauda, a driver, said, “For instance, if you introduce that on Minna to Suleja road, criminal activities will reduce because the road will be put in good shape.”

He however said it would be counter productive if the roads are not in good shape after the concession.

Mohammed Ibn Musa said it is good for the government to take the action in view of the fact that the investment on the roads are getting out of the financial capacity of the government.

“It is obvious that the government cannot fix all the roads, if such concession can bring about positive narration for the condition of the roads, such should be a welcome development,” he said.

But speaking on the development, a transport worker at the Nyanya Motor Park in Abuja, Ezugu Nataniel, said handing over the over the roads to private owners may increase difficulties and hardships being experienced by motorists.

According to him, the challenge is that in the process of trying to ensure good turnover on their investments, investors would certainly bring back the toll gates and charge fees as high as they want in addition to the extortion of motorists being carried out at different points by touts and security operatives.

“This may bring about the reintroduction of the toll gates, and you know that private owners are likely to charge high fees in order to recoup their money in good time. So you can imagine what it will be like for the road users,” he said.

According to him, government is trying to avoid its primary responsibility of providing social amenities for the people at affordable rates.

He said; “I think this government should have a rethink. It is not only in the road sector, we are hearing that the pump price of petrol will soon increase to as high as over N230 as the government keeps threatening removal of subsidy, same goes for the electricity sector, everything is going up by the day, even food. It is not good for the future of this country. For me, I think the idea of handing the highways to private investors should thoroughly re-examined.”

A motorist, Bawa Bako, who operators along Abuja-Yola road however welcomed the idea on the ground that businessmen would handle the roads better than the government, but lamented the implications, arguing that there was the tendency of new investors to in the process of trying to make profits on their investment, exploit motorists with arbitrary charges which would in turn raise transport fares.

“It is a good development in the sense that virtually all the major roads are bad at one point or the other with no hope of attention as the government is complaining of resources for adequate infrastructure development.

“The only concern is that the private sector would see it as business which ought to bring them profit thereby making the cost of using the roads unbearable,” he said.

While notifying the public of the commencement of the procurement process, Fashola stated that the e-portal was launched in order to ensure competitiveness and guarantee transparency as it would serve as an interface with the public in the management of the HDMI from procurement to implementation.

Fashola said; “Let me repeat that all our transactions will be done through this portal and we will not entertain any personal inquiries through me or to any of our staff who have correspondingly been mandated not to entertain such requests.

“The day is now upon us, the venue is fixed and I have the pleasure to announce that the HDMI portal: https://hdmi.worksandhousing.gov.ng/, will open on Monday the 29th March, 2021”, and urged those who have written for enquires to make use of it.

He added that the portal would be open for all HDMI related functions and most importantly, the Request for Qualification (RFQ) application for the Value Added Concession (VAC) which would be officially advertised on the same day.

He said the process was expected to be a vibrant process and a successful one that would unleash the commercial opportunities on Nigerian highways from paved roads to clean and well-maintained highways, proper signage and route assurance signs, rest houses and commuter support for emergencies like vehicle towing and repairs.

The initiative is an indigenous land value capture scheme conceived by the Ministry of Works and Housing to develop Nigeria’s network of federal highway corridors and boost economic development along the right of way, he said.

According to him, the HDMI seeks to mobilise private capacity, resources, and entrepreneurship into the Nigerian highway sector and hopefully convert roads from just social assets into assets of commercial opportunities and enterprise.

He said the initiative was categorised into Value-added Concessions (VAC) and the Unbundled Assets Approvals (UAA).