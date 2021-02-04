By Salifu Usman, Ejike Ejike, Tunde Oguntola, ISAIAH BENJAMIN, ACHOR ABIMAJE, Jos, HUSSAINI JIRGI, , ANKELI EMMANUEL, and KALU EZIYI, Anayo Onukwugha

Nigerians yesterday expressed divergent views over the security alert issued by the Department of State Services (DSS) warning of plots by some individuals and groups to cause ethnic-religious violence in some parts of the country.

DSS spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunanya, said the alleged plotters want to “exploit some fault lines” to wreak havoc in the country by causing inter-religious conflicts and also use their foot soldiers to attack some worship centres, religious leaders, personalities as well as key and vulnerable points.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This alarm is coming barely three weeks after the DSS had raised the alarm over planned attacks in the northern and southern parts of the country.

Rattled by the security alert, some notable individuals and groups yesterday called on the secret police to do everything possible to quell the planned attacks, while others asked the DSS to stop inflicting fears in the mind of Nigerians.

They urged the security agency to wake up to its constitutional responsibilities by tackling all forms of security threats endangering the nation.

In a statement issued yesterday, the DSS spokesperson said some people have continued to resort to statements, incitement, carelessness and divisions and to pitch citizens against each other in order to seemingly ignite the embers of tribal and religious discord.

He stated: “For the umpteenth time, the Service is strongly warning these elements to immediately desist from their nefarious (planned) acts or face the wrath of the law.

“DSS, in collaboration with other law enforcement and security agencies, will take the necessary steps to ensure the safety of citizens’ lives and property.”

On January 11, 2021, the DSS had issued an alert on plans by some elements working with external forces to incite religious violence throughout the country.

The DSS listed the target states to include Sokoto, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Rivers, Oyo, Lagos and those in the South East.

It said the plans were to cause inter-religious conflict and use his infantrymen to attack some places of worship, religious leaders, personalities, as well as key and vulnerable points.

Reacting to yesterday’s security alert, the Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze asked the DSS to name the perpetrators of the planned unrest in the country.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP, the Abia state chapter of the group said the security agencies must do what it needs to do by exposing those planning the attacks.

The branch, through Ignatius Akuma, expressed concern over the report urging the DSS to compel their sources to name those involved in the plot.

Akuma, who said the country has had enough of security challenges concerning the activities of herders even in the Northern parts where most of them come from, appealed to the service and other security agencies to do the needful before it escalates further.

He argued that if quitting them from areas where it has been established that they are involved in security breaches will solve the problems, he was 100 per cent in support of it.

“We have been living in fear of herders for too long even in our homes. Our farms are not safe any longer,” he stated.

On its part, the apex northern socio-cultural group, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) said since the DSS knows the plotters and their satanic mission, it should be proactive in dealing with them.

According to national publicity secretary of the ACF, Mr Emmanuel Yawe, “raising an alarm means nothing when the people inciting a national crisis are left free.”

Also, the Plateau Initiative for Development and Advancement of the Natives (PIDAN) said the reasons for all the security challenges in the land is injustice and insincerity that are being perpetrated by government and security agencies.

Nanle Gujor who is the secretary of PIDAN said if the nation wants peace there must be justice, insisting that a lot of things need to be put in place.

“The constitution of Nigeria is very clear; one is free to live in any part of the country of his choice. In doing so, you must respect the culture and tradition of the host’, he stated. Gujor lamented that the unguided utterances by some people need to be addressed by security operatives, adding that the government should be sincere to call anybody or groups who made any inflammatory statement to order.

The PIDAN secretary also noted that it is their desire to have a peaceful country but that government and security agencies must be seen to display sincerity in all they do to avoid unnecessary tension everywhere.

Meanwhile, a Fulani group of Kulen Allah Cattle Rearers Association of Nigeria (KACRAN) has called on the service chiefs to have a sincere and holistic review of the nation’s security system in order to end insecurity challenges in the country.

In a statement by its national president, Hon Khalil Mohammed Bello, the association noted that since independence, the nation, apart from the time of the civil war, has never faced the kind of threat it is facing now.

“If there is any time in the over sixty years of Nigeria’s history, when almost all the entire people of the nation reposed trust and high degree of expectation for extraordinary or magical performance from the country’s security chiefs, it is this time.

But the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) described as disturbing the strategy adopted by the Department of State Services (DSS), saying the warning was unnecessary and capable of exacerbating tension in the country.

PANDEF’s national publicity secretary, Ken Robinson, recalled that the secret Police had raised a similar alarm a few weeks ago.

Robinson said, “PANDEF is disturbed by this strategy of the DSS. Recall that they had raised a similar Alarm a few weeks ago. PANDEF views the warning as unnecessary, and capable of exacerbating tension in the country. Our opinion remains the same. Tragically, the DSS has turned itself into a mere alarmist and doomster.

“Everyone, including the DSS, knows the causes of the many problems of the country. Principal amongst which is the way and manner the affairs of the country are being conducted.

Also, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) said terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminals are not invincible and until they are apprehended and successfully prosecuted, people will no longer have respect for those who are in charge of security.

Special assistant, media and communications of CAN, Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, said whenever the DSS raises the alarm over the security of the country, they should be taken seriously because their primary responsibility includes but not limited to intelligence gathering.

Recalling that the agency had raised a similar alarm recently, the association challenged the secret police to name the suspects arrested, detained and arraigned so far.

The statement reads in part: “Whenever the Department of State Security (DSS) raises any alarm over the security of the country, ordinarily, one should take them seriously because of the fact that their primary responsibility includes but not limited to intelligence gathering. We recall that the agency raised a similar alarm recently.

But how many suspects have been arrested, detained and arraigned over the last ones?

“All the killings in the country have been happening without bringing those responsible to book. Are they not aware? People are being kidnapped on the highways and in their residences without any arrest. We wonder why?

“Those who are shedding the innocent blood and those who are kidnapping for ransom are they spirits?”

The CAN, however, called on those who are responsible for the security of lives and property of the people to wake up to their constitutional responsibilities.

On its part, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) s appealed to faceless persons planning to subvert public peace and order in the country to sheath their swords.

The Nigerian apex Islamic body, in a statement issued yesterday by its spokesperson, Ibrahim Selemi, advocated religious beliefs of all and peaceful coexistence in the country.

“On our part, we shall continue to advocate for respect for the religious beliefs of all and peaceful coexistence in Nigeria. We sincerely believe that we are greater together,” the body said.

NSCIA charged the security agencies, particularly the DSS, to fish out the enemies of the state.

“The Council will like to use this medium to applaud the majority of Nigerians for their tenacity in the defence of the unity and diversity of the country.

“We hereby call on the security, especially the DSS to fish out these enemies of the State and deal with them according to the law. This is because it is only when criminal elements are punished that we can effectively give potency to deterrence”, the statement added.

Also, A Sokoto-based human right activists and public affairs analysts, Ibrahim Adamu TudunDoki, said the recent quit notice and subsequent unwarranted attack on Fulani settlements in Southwestern states were simply a fulfilment of the grand design to destabilise Nigeria,

Ibrahim, who is also the North West coordinator, Universal Periodic Review (Nigerian Report) in Geneva, added that even the insurgency in the North East, South West and part of the Middle-belt are all part of the grand design.

According to him, asking a Fulanis man not to use forest reserves equally means putting him out of his source of livelihood and business.

He added however that the toeing the path of quit notice would be counterproductive and pose a grievous danger to the Nigerian state hence the need to embrace dialogue, compensation and peaceful coexistence in every part of the country.