Mix reactions have continued to trail the petition submitted by the former Ebonyi State Caretaker Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party against the declaration of Hon Tochukwu Okorie as the elected chairman of the party from the just-concluded state congress.

Some stakeholders of the party expressed regrets that while the party is battling to find its footing ahead of the 2023 general election in the state, it is faced with yet another internal crisis.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP in Abakaliki, a chieftain of the party, Chief Clement Igwe, stated that the party would be heading for its doom should the leaders fail to come to a round table and resolve the lingering internal crisis rocking it.

According to him; “we are in the opposition both in the state and federal and should we allow the crisis rocking the party to continue? We better forget making any headway in the 2023 general election.”

Another stakeholder, Mrs. Catherine Nworie, called for quick and amicable resolutions of all crises currently rocking the party.

She pointed out that, rather than dwell on who is right and who is wrong, the party should set up a reconciliation panel to resolve the contending issues.