Stakeholders in the Nigerian capital market say they expect the mixed trend which dominated the equities market last week to continue as more corporate earnings are released in the face of rising fixed income yields, oil prices and high dividend yields.

However, market analysts say the pullbacks offer bargain hunters and income investors another opportunity to reposition, while more companies release their full-year numbers to support recovery. This is based on the fact that the rising fixed income yields may not be enough to scare all investors away from the equity market.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP Sunday, the chief operating officer of InvestData Consulting Limited, Mr Ambrose Omordion, said, investors should target dividend-paying stocks and fundamentally sound companies with growth prospects in 2021, looking the way of mispriced equities.

He stated that, “this is especially given the rising oil prices that have so far supported the economy and equity market, despite the seeming improvement in the fixed income yield which had remained at negative real rate of return due to the subsisting high inflation.”

Going forward, he said, the market will be propelled by expected 2020 full earnings reports, until the March edition of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting this week. Adding, the NSE’s index action and indicators are in divergence on a low traded volume and positive buying sentiments.

According to Omordion, “we expect the domestic equities market to remain weak as yields in the fixed income market trend upward, especially for 364-day bill which rose to seven per cent. Hence, we expect investors to use the opportunity to hunt for bargains given the lower re-entry prices.”

Cordros Capital Limited said: “in the week ahead, we expect investors’ attention to be focused on the outcome of the MPC meeting as they seek clarity on the direction of yields in the fixed income market.

“We expect the choppy trading pattern that played out this week to persist in the week ahead, as investors continue to cherry-pick dividend-paying stocks and at the same time remain cautious about leaving gains in the market. Notwithstanding, we advise investors to take positions in only fundamentally justified stocks as the unimpressive macro story remains a significant headwind for corporate earnings.”

On its part, Afrinvest Limited expects sentiments in the equities market to remain bearish as investors’ focus tilt towards fixed-income instruments.

At the close of last week, the stock market recorded losses on three of the five trading sessions as investors took profit in bellwether stocks. Consequently, the NSE All-Share Index fell by 0.69 per cent week-on-week (W-o-W) to 38,382.39 points, while the year-to-date loss worsened to 4.69 per cent. Similarly, market capitalisation declined by N139 billion W-o-W to close at N20.082 trillion.

Performance across sub-sector indices tracked was weak; the NSE Insurance, NSE Consumer Goods and NSE Industrial indices dwindled by 0.01 per cent, 1.46 per cent and 2.62 per cent to 197.45 points, 531.97 points and 1,873.17 points respectively. However, the NSE Banking and NSE Oil/Gas indices rose by 2.09 per cent and 1.59 per cent to 361.13 points and 1,873.17 points respectively.

Market breadth for the week was negative as 33 equities appreciated in price, 25 equities depreciated in price, while 104 equities remained unchanged. Eterna led the gainers table by 20.78 per cent to close at N5.58, per share. SFS Real Estate Investment Trust followed with a gain of 9.94 per cent to close at N68.60, while Northern Nigeria Flour Mills went up by 9.73 per cent to close to N6.20, per share.

On the other side, Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals led the decliners table by 14.83 per cent to close at N1.78, per share. Africa Prudential followed with a loss of 10.08 per cent to close at N5.35 and NCR Nigeria declined by 9.71 per cent to close at N2.79, per share.

Overall, a total turnover of 2.342 billion shares worth N19.272 billion in 20,173 deals were traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.675 billion shares valued at N23.541 billion that exchanged hands previous week in 21,732 deals.

The Financial Services Industry, measured by volume led the activity chart with 1.888 billion shares valued at N12.446 billion traded in 12,019 deals; contributing 80.60 per cent and 64.58 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. The Natural Resources Industry followed with 201.260 million shares worth N41.295 million in 27 deals, while Conglomerates Goods Industry traded a turnover of 62.053 million shares worth N65.672 million in 612 deals.

Trading in the top three equities; Unity Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank and Multiverse Mining and Exploration, measured by volume accounted for 1.471 billion shares worth N7.114 billion in 2,317 deals, contributing 62.82 per cent and 36.91 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

On Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) platform, a total of 435,459 units valued at N2.351 billion were traded last week in 29 deals compared with a total of 217,600 units valued at N3.699 million transacted previous week in six deals, while on the Bonds market, a total of 295,829 units valued at N304.859 million were traded last week in 20 deals compared with a total of 9,192 units valued at N10.671 million transacted previous week in six deals.