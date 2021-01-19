BY HENRY TYOHEMBA, DANJUMA JOSEPH |

The Fulani socio-cultural group, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, has warned Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu over statement ordering herders to vacate the forest reserves in the state.

The governor in a series of Twitter posts yesterday, said the decision is based on the state of insecurity in the state.

He was quoted as saying, “All Forest Reserves in the State are to be vacated by herdsmen within the next 7 days with effect from today, Monday 18th January, 2021,” Akeredolu said. Night-grazing is banned with immediate effect because most farm destruction takes place at night.”

“Movement of cattle within cities and highways is prohibited.

Under-aged grazing of cattle is outlawed. Our resolution to guarantee safety of lives and property within the State shall remain utmost as security agencies have been directed to enforce the ban.

“In its usual magnanimity, our administration will give a grace period of seven days for those who wish to carry on with their cattle-rearing business to register with appropriate authorities,” Akeredolu said.

But reacting in an interview with LEADERSHIP, the secretary general of the association, Engr Sale Alhassan urged the governor to ensure peaceful coexistence of the people.

“Let the governor ensure they leave peacefully as we are going to hold him responsible for their safety,” he said.