Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has evolved strategies to check security challenges confronting pastoralists.

It said in a communique issued in Abuja yesterday, the group said the strategies were developed at a meeting held by its National Executive Council (NEC).

The communique was signed by the national president of MACBAN, Alhaji Hussein Bosso and the national secretary, Baba Ngelzarma.

It said the meeting deliberated on security challenges facing pastoralists across the country and issues related to the upcoming MACBAN national elections.

Bosso said MACBAN would support the government and the security agencies to deal with outlaws, bandits and other criminals making the lives of pastoralists unbearable in rural areas.

He said the NEC directed state chapters to conduct town hall meetings, involving leaders, youth leaders and other critical stakeholders to address peculiar issues militating against pastoralists’ education.

“State chapters were also directed to address factors affecting the well-being of pastoralists and invoke the culture of `Pulaku’ against any family that harbours or aids criminality.

“The association expressed its appreciation for the support it had received as well as the concern of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, on the plight of pastoralists.

“MACBAN assures the sultan that the association will do whatever it takes to restore dignity, culture of Fulani people and address issues affecting pastoralists with all the seriousness it deserves,’’ it stated.

The communique added that the association appealed to the sultan to organise a national conference involving pastoralists’ leaders, the intelligentsia and other critical stakeholders.

“This is with the view to addressing issues of insecurity, economic empowerment and the negative profiling of pastoralists in the social and mainstream media.

“The meeting also expressed serious concerns about the continuous displacement of thousands of pastoralists’ families as a result of cattle rustling, banditry, kidnapping and the activities of outlawed groups.

“They attack, maim, or kill pastoralists without any just cause. If this continues it might soon bankrupt the livestock industry as a whole,’’ it stated.

It added that the meeting agreed to follow the timeline, rules and regulations for the conduct of the forthcoming MACBAN national elections.

The NEC meeting, presided over by the MACBAN president, was attended by chairmen and secretaries from the 36 states of the federation and the FCT.

The communique stated that one “Ardo’’ (Ruga leader) from each state and representatives of the Sultan of Sokoto, the Emir of Kano, the Emir of Zazzau (Kaduna State) and the Emir of Katsina were also in attendance. (NAN)