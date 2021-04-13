By Salifu Usman, Abuja

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has insisted that the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, is functional and is being utilised.

Reacting to media report that the $360m 60-seaters capacity stadium is still in ruins, deputy director of facilities, Engr Alanamu Abolore, said aside the main bowl pitch of the stadium being rehabilitated by the Dangote Group of companies under the ‘Adopt-A-Pitch’ policy drive of the minister of youth and sports development, Sunday Dare, all other component facilities of the stadium are fully functional and are being put into use.

“You’ll recall apart from the main bowl, all other component facilities of the Stadium were used for the just concluded “One Service, One Medal (OSOM) Games), the Military and Para Military Games festival in January, 2021. If the stadium is deplored to the magnitude portrayed in the report, there is no way such an important event like the OSOM Games will be hosted in the Stadium.

“The velodrome was used for OSOM Games and is currently being used for athletes training on a daily basis by the Cycling and Taekwondo federations amongst other sports federations and not being used as a warehouse as stated in the publication,” Abolore said.

Meanwhile, the contractor handling the rehabilitation of the main bowl pitch and scoreboards, Aron Nigeria Limited, said the project would be completed and ready for use by April ending.

The executive director of the company, Arc. Adeniyi Adesoji, gave the assurance while briefing newsmen on the level of work done so far. He said the delay in the completion of the project within the initial 24 weeks of the award of the contract as promised, was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The contract for the rehabilitation of the pitch was awarded to Aron Nigeria Limited last year by Dangote Ground under the scheme of ‘Adopt A Pitch’ policy. Our contract comprises the main pitch, nursery, scoreboard and control room. We took over the project on August 31, 2020 and since then we have been working according to the programmes of work.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We should have completed the project and handed it over by now but we had issues with COVID-19 because the main pitch itself involves us bringing hybrid seeds from the America and that affected us. The scoreboard with all the components were to be imported from Europe. We also had issues with the pitch which we have surmounted with the help of the Ministry, they have been very supportive and cooperating with us. The issues we had were the underground drainage system and sprinklers, but as I speak to you, the underground drainage system has been completed and is in good function. The sprinklers are now at the Airport in Lagos, being brought to Abuja for installation this week.

“Once the stallation is done, we will commence the planting immediately and by the end of April, you’ll see the grasses lust green, also with that of the nursery.

“As for the scoreboards, the components are at the Port, awaiting clearance. They got to the Port two-week ago and once they bring them to Abuja we will do the installation. All the cables to it have already been installed because the cables were damaged before we came in.

Also, the Ministry were magnanimous in taken over the control room because everything were dilapidated but as I speak to you, the control room is now functional and what we only need to do when the scoreboards come in within next one month, is to install, test it and handed over,” he said.

Adesoji added that after conclusion of the rehabilitation work, Aron Nigeria Limited will be servicing and maintaining the pitch, scoreboards, control room and nursery of the stadium for the next two years.

“What Dangote Group has done we have it in two phases, phase one and phase two. What we are doing now is in phase one of the contract, while phase two includes servicing and maintenance for the next two years. So, Aron Nigeria will still be here to manage the pitch, scoreboards, control room and nursery for the next two years after handing over.”