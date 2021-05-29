The Moshood Abiola National Stadium (formerly known as National Stadium, Abuja), constructed to host the 8th All Africa Games held in 2003, was built on 29 hectares in the west of Abuja.

Planned as the westernmost landmark of two central avenues of the capital, it stands on the opposite side to the Abuja National Hospital, fitted into a massive fork in the road. The stadium is a true landmark and it’s connected by a set of pedestrian bridges to an even more spacious multi-use sports complex, also providing it with vast parking sites.

The stadium is among the largest, most modern and expensive stadiums in Africa. In fact, with 54 billion naira ($360 million) spent in 2003 to build the magnificent edifice, the stadium was back then one of the 50 most expensive stadiums ever built in the world.

The stadium, built by construction giant, Julius Berger, consists of Package A and Package B. Package A comprises an all-covered main bowl with 60,491 seating capacity with other facilities like presidential suite and viewing area, 56 corporate suites, electronic scoreboards, modern turnstiles, banks, media facilities, VIP car park, public parking lot, standard practice pitches, velodrome, shops and kiosks, emergency service units, closed circuit security cameras, crowd control steel fencing, floodlights, among others.

The Package B section of the stadium has Helipad, 3000 capacity indoor sports hall, 2000 capacity gymnasium, 2000 capacity swimming pool, 4000 vehicle capacity public parking lot, artificial lake, tennis courts, 3000 capacity hockey stadium, 400 capacity VIP car park, baseball and softball complex. There’s also the emergency service units, closed circuit security cameras, crowd control steel fencing as well as stand-by fire-fighting equipment and metal detectors.

However, the magnificent edifice which was meant to serve as a home ground for the Super Eagles has been in redundant year in year out and proven to be unprofitable. Stadiums that are not grounds for home clubs with weekly sports competitions and do not incorporate other businesses are largely unsustainable. Without adequate streams for generation of internal revenue, there is always the problem of raising needed funds for their maintenance and upgrade and this has been a challenge for the government with respect to the Moshood Abiola National Stadium before the ‘Adoption Campaign Initiative’ introduced by the current minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare, to boost sports.

The ‘Adopt-A-Pitch’ Campaign was initiated to get private bodies to partner with the Sports Ministry to repair the decrepit pitches across the country. That was how the business moguls, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, took up the challenge to renovate the Moshood Abiola Stadium that has devolved into a bad state with reports of cattle grazing on the pitch.

Therefore, with the restoration of the main bowl pitch at the completion stage and the Stadium get set to host football matches and other sporting activities soon, experts are of the view that there is need to inculcate businesses that will contribute to the pool of revenue for the maintenance of the facility and create a sentimental, social and emotional connect between the host population and the stadium by providing them extra attraction to the facility, besides sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the, sports in itself is not enough, the fun, entertainment and social attraction that comes with it is what provides the satisfaction in such a way that going to the stadium becomes part of the people’s social and cultural life.

“Owners of the big stadiums in advanced countries have embraced this revolution to good effect by constituting their facilities into fun places to not only attract fans to their clubs but to also ensure they enjoy great experiences when they come,” Patrick Oguchukwu, Abuja based football fanatic said.

“In Europe and other climes of the world, modern stadiums have luxury nite clubs that operate regularly, lounges that are rented for meetings and conferences through the week, fun zones for children and attendants who want more fun other than the games, exquisite bars and restaurants that have become go-to places for the city dwellers and tourists,” Oguchukwu added.

A source at the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, who insisted that he is not the position to speak on the maintenance of the Stadium, told LEADERSHIP Sports that in order to tackle effectively, the challenge of maintaining the MKO Abiola National Stadium, the National Assembly need to provide adequate budgetary provisions for the maintenance of the structure, particularly now that Dangote has come to the rescue to give the Stadium a new facelift.

“Thank God, Dangote has helped us to renovate the Stadium and I heard that he is going to provide maintenance for at least one or two years, but after what happened?

“In 2018 when Julius Berger was contacted for the maintenance of the Stadium, the company submitted a maintenance fee of N2 billion annually and this is more than the ministry’s yearly budget.

“What is given to the Ministry annually for maintenance of all the six national stadia across Nigeria namely Lagos, Ibadan, Enugu, Kaduna, Bauchi and Abuja is N300m.

“When the Stadium was built, Julius Berger was given N1.2 billion per annum to maintain only package A but after they left, how much money were we collecting? I don’t know how much was appropriate in this year’s budget for the maintenance of national stadiums. But in 2019 budget N300m was appropriated for all the six national stadia across Nigeria namely Lagos, Ibadan, Enugu, Kaduna, Bauchi and Abuja. If you divide that by six stadia, how much do you get, N50m each per stadia. So you have N50m for Abuja National Stadium, for heaven’s sake, even the electricity bill will clear the money not to talk of water and other maintenance,” Ministry source said.

But, Tony Asuquo, the gymnastics coach, believes the stadium could generate income for the federal government for its maintenance.

“I wrote a proposal to the ministry of sports on how this stadium can become an income generator for the government but it was dumped somewhere,” Asuquo said.

“The high-performance centre can generate as much as N5 million for the government weekly. We cannot maintain some of these facilities with government funds, we need individuals to come in and assist.

“There is nothing like a maintenance plan here. What happens here is that we come, clean the floor and train. The air conditioners, lights are not working. There are only a few solar panels for the street lights, you can see the grass everywhere.

“They should give these facilities to clubs or persons who will manage it and pay the government rent,” he added.

However, Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, revealed that the minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare, has set a committee to come up with a holistic approach on how to make the stadium more useful to the people.

He said to make the MKO Abiola National Stadium economically viable to the host population and Nigeria in general require a long term plan and urged Nigerians to allow the minister time to come up with his strategies of correcting the wrong of yesterday.

“I’m fully aware that the Minister of Sports has set up a committee to come up with a holistic approach on how to make the stadium more useful to the people. We have to appreciate that the stadium has been kept dormant for some time and the current minister, Sunday Dare, is doing his best and all he can to see how we can make best use of the stadium and I believe him in that. It is basically a long term plan and the current minister is on it.

“So, I think we should appreciate and allow the Minister time to come up with his strategies of correcting the wrong of yesterday. We should give him the benefit of doubt to bring economic value of the stadium to Nigerians,” Runsewe admonished.