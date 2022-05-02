The Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN) has implored the federal government to cushion the effects of inflation on the citizenry with robust policy aimed at relieving Nigerians from the present economic crunch.

The MMPN while felicitating with Muslims on the successful completion of the 30-day Ramadan fast in 2022 and urged them to let the lessons learnt during the period continue to reflect in them.

The association’s national president, Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Balogun, in his Sallah message, said the lessons of self-restraint, sacrifice, charity, fear of Allah, devotion and love of mankind imbibed during the period must continue all year round.

As the nation is on the march to full political activities, the association appealed to all stakeholders to play the game with fear of Allah and be fair to all concerned with the hope that all shall give account of their deeds on the day of reckoning.

He implored Muslims to exercise their rights to contest for elective positions and also participate actively in the electoral process by obtaining their Permanent Voters Card and cast their votes to the candidate of their choice.

MMPN restated its call for the provision of adequate security in the country, saying, “The rate of insecurity in the country is alarming and disturbing and it seems no person is safe. ‘’