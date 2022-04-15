The troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), have eliminated a top Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) Commander, Abu Fatima and 15 other fighters in a massive joint air strikes jointly conducted in the fringes of the LakeChad.

The successful airstrikes, according to a top military source, was carried out on April 9, 2022, by the Nigerian Air Force Super Tucano in coordination with the MNJTF, Niger Air Task Force’s Mi35 and Mi171 helicopter Gunship, targeting an identified hideouts of the terrorists in the North of Jubularam in Marte local government area of Borno State.

The top military source who disclosed the success to Zagazola Makama, a Counter-Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad on Saturday in Maiduguri, added that the surgical airstrikes were conducted on the strength of credible intelligence which indicated that the Commander and his fighters had taken position to fight back against the crushing intrusion of their enclaves in the LakeChad by the combined forces.

It was gathered after a ground assessment that Abu-Fatima, a high ranking ISWAP Commander of Rijal Amne (Special Forces), who took over from Bakura RPG and Adam Kaiga after they were killed in the previous military Airstrikes, was nutrialised in the attack.

He said the deadly ISWAP Commander who has about 500 fighting militant troops under his special forces command had his jurisdiction in the entire southern islands, including Kirta Wulgo, Sabon Tumbu, and Kwaleram, Sigir and Jibularam, Abbaganaram and Yarwa Kura.

The source said that the Commander had previously led his fighters to many attacks against the Nigerian Military formations in Kukawa, Abadam, Malam Fatori and Marte local government areas.

“The current fierce land and aerial offensive campaigns by the Nigerian Army, Airforce and MNJTF under the leaderships of Chief of Army Staff Lt-Gen Farouq Yahaya, and Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has degraded the battlefield capabilities of Boko Haram/ISWAP factions.

“The intensified intelligence-led COIN ground and aerial offensives have pushed the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists to seek refuge around the riverbanks between Nigeria and Niger Republic.

“The newly established settlement included Lumburam, Fiyoo, Lada and Jarwaram, all positions located in riverbanks between Nigeria and Niger Republic,” the source explained.

Impacable sources further confirmed that on April 11, arms and weapons including one Artillery arrived Tudun Wulgo through the axis of Bakkassi, Cameroon.

The arrival of the arms according to the source was part of the ISWAP leadership efforts to replenish its fighting capacity in preparation for a face-off with the MNJTF forces.

“One leader of the terrorists, has on April 8, admonished Mujahedeens at his Friday preachings at Sabon Tumbu, that the militants should remain resilient in defending the Daula from the invasion of the Military.

“The troops of the MNJTF under the Operation Lake and Desert Sanity have continued its exploitations in massive terrain; complex waterways; tunnels; Hills, Islands, deep forest and waste lands aimed at making the Lake Chad and Sahel region untenable for the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists,” the source added.