Airstrikes by Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) have eliminated Abubakar Dan-Buduma, a top ranking Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) Commander and 19 others fighters in the Nigeria’s North-East of LakeChad.

Dan-Buduma and his footsoldiers were eliminated in a coordinated intelligence-led ground and aerial bombardment by the Nigeriene Air Task Force, under Operation Hadin Kai and Multi National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) in Kwalaram village in Marte local government area of Borno state.

In January 2022, PRNigeria reported that ISWAP had its leadership reshuffled after the loss of their commanders and fighters in aerial bombardments.

Some of the appointed commanders included Abubakar Dan-Buduma to oversee Bakkassi Buningil and Doron Buhari; Muhammed Ba’ana for Kirta; Mohamet Aliamir for Kwalaram; Bakura Gana for Jubularam; Malam Musa for Jubularam; and Mohamadu Mustapha for Marte.

Abubakar Dan-Buduma, who had replaced Muhammed Ba’ana, was the ISWAP’s Chief Naval Officer commanding the waterways of Kirta, Bakassi, Buningil and Doron Buhari, in Marte LGA of Borno State.