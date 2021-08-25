Mo Abudu and Davido are nominees of the Prestigious Elites Organization PEO’s African Highest Honour Award in Entertainment.

Chairman of the governing council of the non-profit organization, Festus Uwakheme confirming the nomination said Mo Abudu born Mosunmosola Abudu and Davido named David Adedeji Adeleke, have both contributed to positively to the nation’s economy and Africa at large.

Abudu once ranked among the top 25 most powerful women in global television by the Hollywood Reporter is the founder of Ebony Life Films with several highest grossing movies to its name, and is currently embarking on a collaborative film project with Netflix portraying the life of incarcerated 419 kingpin HushPuppi titled The Fall of the Billionaire Gucci Master.

Singer, songwriter and record producer, Davido with his many hit songs and music concerts that traverse African continent and beyond has impacted both Nigeria and Africa’s economy.

Others nominated for the PEO’s awards include ex-Nigeria President Olusegun Obasanjo; former Ghanaian President, Nana Kuffour Addo and ex-interim President of Tunisia Mahamad Ennaceur for the African Leadership Award – are Nigeria’s first prime minister, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa; former President of South Africa, Nelson Mandela, Jerry Rawlings of Ghana, Bishop Desmond Tutu among others.

Nominated in the great African Entrepreneurs category of the award for the creation of jobs, innovation, manufacturing and humanitarian support across Africa are Chairman BUA Group, Nigeria, Abdul Samah Rabiu; Sir Sam Jonah of Helios Tower Ghana; founder, Innoson Group Nigeria, Innocent Chukwuma, and founder, Plot Enterprise Group Ghana, Patricia Doku Diaby, the first woman inductee in the Africa Highest Honour Award.

Noting that the nominees were elected following due process, Uwakheme said first award recipients will be inducted into the African Prestigious Elites Leaders Hall of Fame and Personality Award respectively.