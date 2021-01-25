BY HEMBADOON ORSAR |

Benue State Police command has confirmed the setting ablaze of two suspected robbers who allegedly attempted to snatched motorcycle from their owners at separate instances in Màkurdi, the Benue state capital by mob.

Police public relations officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene who confirmed the incidences on telephone chat said she was aware of the incidence that happened in Wurukum and was yet to be briefed on the one at Gyado village.

The PPRO explained that the command received information about a young man who attempted to snatch a motorcycle from a cyclist and was caught in the process by a mob, but on reaching the scene, the suspect had already been set ablaze.

“The command condemned such lawlessness and warned members of the public to desist from taking law into their hands, urging them to always seek justice no matter the situation.”

Similarly, LEADERSHIP gathered that two suspected armed robbers who allegedly attempted to snatch motorcycle from their owners on Sunday at Gyado Villa and Wurukum were burnt to death by angry mob at the respective places.

It was also gathered that while one of the incidents happened in front of LGEA Primary School, Walomayo in Wurukum, the other suspect was said to have been burnt to death at the Gyado Villa, close to the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, when he also attempted snatching motorcycle from the owner.

An eye witness who do not want his name in print told our correspondent that he lived closed to the School where the Wurukum incident happened and before the Police arrived, the angry mob brought fuel, tyres and set the suspect ablaze.