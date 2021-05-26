An irate mob yesterday set on fire a mad woman allegedly caught with three AK-47 rifles stashed in a sack bag at Abule-Ado, Trade fair area of Badagry, Lagos State.

An eyewitness that made a video of the incident said the mad woman was accused of keeping the rifles for suspected armed robbers.

Commenting on the incident, the police spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the command had commenced an investigation into the killing and setting ablaze of a mentally challenged woman, who was alleged to have been in possession of a stolen baby and three AK 47 rifles at Abule Ado, under bridge, Festac Area of Lagos State on Monday, May 24, 2021.

“Based on preliminary investigation, it was discovered that the mentally challenged woman had been living in the area for several years before she was lynched and set ablaze.

“The command, however, states categorically that the woman was just murdered for reasons best known to the perpetrators of the heinous crime as investigation revealed that no baby and AK-47 rifles were found in her possession nor were they recovered by the perpetrators or the police. It’s just a clear case of murder”. Adejobi said