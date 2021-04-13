By Our Correspondent

Moderna’s vaccine has started being rolled out in England as Britain hit its jab target.

The vaccine, which is the third one to be approved by the regulator in Britain, started being administered in England on Tuesday, nearly a week after it was rolled out in Wales.

Emily Sanderson, a 28-year-old solicitor with underlying health conditions, was one of the first people to receive the Moderna vaccine at the Sheffield Arena vaccination centre.

She was due to receive the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine; however, after regulators changed their advice surrounding the vaccine for under 1930s, she was given the Moderna jab instead.

The dosing regime was changed after the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) received reports of some people having blood clots after being jabbed with the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine.

There was not enough evidence to connect the clotting to the jabs, but the advice was changed as a precaution, the MHRA said earlier.

On Monday evening, NHS England confirmed it had beat its target to give more than 32 million doses to people in its top priority groups across Britain by April 15.

NHS England Chief Executive Simon Stevens said 19 out of 20 of those most at risk of the virus in Britain have been vaccinated.

The target was reached two days ahead of schedule.

Britons were now able to book their coronavirus vaccine if they are aged 45 and over.

British media reported the National Health Service website crashed on Tuesday as people rushed to book their jabs. (NAN)