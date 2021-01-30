By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

The Modibbo Adama University, Yola has matriculated 3,215 undergraduate students to read various program in the institution.

This is the first matriculation, following the conversation of the institution to conventional university.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vice Chancellor, Prof Abdullahi Liman Tukur, used the occasion to commend President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the bill for the

conversion of the institution where many courses including humanities would be offered.

Tukur lamented the COVID-19 pandemic which led to the distinctive rise in e-learning and prompting the emergence of new hybrid model of education which the university recognises and has taken steps towards adopting a blended learning approach to improve access.

“Students should not to succumb to pressure or threats to join any antisocial group but rather participate in activities of associations registered with the directorate of students affairs that are permitted to operate in the university”.

He expressed gratitude to the president of the senate, Ahmed Lawan and members of the national assembly as well as all stakeholders who supported the move and saw to its actualisation of the conversation.

Accoding to him, the school of management and information technology will fully come back on stream as soon as the regulatory bodies, NUC and JAMB give the go ahead to commence the studies.

The Registrar, Haj Halima M Bala, administered the matriculation oath, those who distinguished themselves in academic performance during the

last session received the Governing Council awards for academic excellence.